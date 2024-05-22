Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Deerfield Township Crash

May 22, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a construction zone crash Tuesday afternoon in Deerfield Township.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched around 1:30pm to a transit van versus motorcycle injury crash on Argentine Road near Sedge Lane.



Preliminary investigation revealed that at the time of the incident, road construction on Argentine Road had the roadway closed to a single lane of travel. Traffic on the roadway was being controlled by flaggers at each end of the construction zone.



The Office says a 2021 Harley Davidson Street Glide motorcycle was stopped in the roadway by road a construction flagger. As the Harley Davidson was stopped, it was rear-ended by a 2019 Ford Transit van.



The motorcycle operator was identified as a 69-year-old Fenton man, and the Ford Transit van was being operated by a 45-year-old Southgate man.



The motorcycle operator sustained serious injuries and was transported to Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc by Livingston County EMS in serious condition. The motorcycle operator was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The operator of the Ford Transit van was wearing his seat belt and was not injured.



The Sheriff’s Office says distracted driving appears to be a contributing factor in the crash. The road remained closed for approximately four hours for the investigation and clean-up.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from Hartland Area Fire Authority and Livingston County EMS.



The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.