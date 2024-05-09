Fowlerville Woman Hospitalized After Motorcycle Crash

May 9, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A motorcyclist was hospitalized with a serious injury following an incident in Conway Township today.



Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the intersection of Fowlerville Road and Mohrle Road for a crash involving a single motorcycle.



Initial investigation shows that a 28-year-old Fowlerville woman was traveling north on Fowlerville Road and attempted to turn west onto Mohrle Road on her 2024 Kawasaki motorcycle.



The Office says the motorcyclist failed to negotiate the turn, lost control, and collided with the guard rail on the north side of the intersection - ejecting the driver. The woman landed in the Conway Township drain where she had to be removed by the Fowlerville Area Fire Department.



The woman was transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing by the Livingston County EMS for treatment of a non-life threatening, but serious, lower leg injury.



The Sheriff’s Office said speed appears to be a contributing factor, but drug and alcohol use is not believed to be involved. The motorcycle operator was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.



Deputies were assisted on scene by Livingston County EMS, Fowlerville Fire, Fowlerville Police, and Livingston County Central Dispatch.