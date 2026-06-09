MJR Theatres Family Film Festival Underway

June 9, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





MJR Theatres Family Film Festival kicks off this week.



It runs every Monday through Thursday until August 27th.



Tickets are $5 per person.



A different family-friendly, kid-approved movie is offered each week across all ten locations in Michigan, including Brighton.



This week is Dog Man.



The full Summer 2026 Movie Schedule is below:



•June 8–11: Dog Man

•June 15–18: Shrek 2

•June 22–25: How to Train Your Dragon (Live Action)

•June 29–July 2: The Bad Guys 2

•July 6–9: The Secret Life of Pets

•July 13–16: Trolls

•July 20–23: Minecraft Movie

•July 27–30: The Land Before Time

•August 3–6: Kung Fu Panda 4

•August 10–13: Sing

•August 17–20: Iron Giant

•August 24–27: The Wild Robot