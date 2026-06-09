MJR Theatres Family Film Festival Underway
June 9, 2026
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
MJR Theatres Family Film Festival kicks off this week.
It runs every Monday through Thursday until August 27th.
Tickets are $5 per person.
A different family-friendly, kid-approved movie is offered each week across all ten locations in Michigan, including Brighton.
This week is Dog Man.
The full Summer 2026 Movie Schedule is below:
•June 8–11: Dog Man
•June 15–18: Shrek 2
•June 22–25: How to Train Your Dragon (Live Action)
•June 29–July 2: The Bad Guys 2
•July 6–9: The Secret Life of Pets
•July 13–16: Trolls
•July 20–23: Minecraft Movie
•July 27–30: The Land Before Time
•August 3–6: Kung Fu Panda 4
•August 10–13: Sing
•August 17–20: Iron Giant
•August 24–27: The Wild Robot