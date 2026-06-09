Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com


MJR Theatres Family Film Festival kicks off this week.

It runs every Monday through Thursday until August 27th.

Tickets are $5 per person.

A different family-friendly, kid-approved movie is offered each week across all ten locations in Michigan, including Brighton.

This week is Dog Man.

The full Summer 2026 Movie Schedule is below:

•June 8–11: Dog Man
•June 15–18: Shrek 2
•June 22–25: How to Train Your Dragon (Live Action)
•June 29–July 2: The Bad Guys 2
•July 6–9: The Secret Life of Pets
•July 13–16: Trolls
•July 20–23: Minecraft Movie
•July 27–30: The Land Before Time
•August 3–6: Kung Fu Panda 4
•August 10–13: Sing
•August 17–20: Iron Giant
•August 24–27: The Wild Robot