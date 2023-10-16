Good Samaritan Safely Locates Missing Elderly Man

October 16, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A good Samaritan helped locate an elderly Stockbridge man suffering from dementia who went missing.



The 91-year-old man went missing on Friday night around 7pm in the 4700 block of Freiermuth Road - prompting a coordinated effort to locate him.



Multiple agencies, including the Michigan State Police Aviation Unit, the Mason Police Department, and Meridian Township Police Department supported the search operation. The Sheriff’s Office did not release the man’s name, but did release his photo.



At around midnight, a local resident who was driving in the area heard a faint shout for help emanating from a field located approximately one mile from the missing man's residence. The Sheriff’s Office said the good Samaritan was able to trace the source of the distress call - locating the missing man in the field. He ensured the elderly gentleman's comfort and warmth by providing shelter in his vehicle while awaiting the arrival of EMS.



The man was promptly examined by paramedics and subsequently transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation. There were no reported serious injuries.



The Ingham County Sheriff's Office commended the community effort in locating the man. It extended its “heartfelt gratitude to all local agencies and, in particular, to the extraordinary good Samaritan whose selfless actions led to the safe and timely recovery of this vulnerable individual”.