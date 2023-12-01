Village Of Milford Issues Winter Parking & Snow Removal Reminders

December 1, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





As we head into the winter months, the Village of Milford is offering a few reminders for residents and businesses regarding winter parking restrictions and snow removal requirements.



Parking is prohibited on any street between the hours of 3am and 6am during the months of December, January, and February.



As for snow removal, all property owners or occupants of property fronting upon a sidewalk are required to keep the entire width of the sidewalk free from all ice, snow, earth, and other substances.



Failure to remove such substances within 48 hours will result in a violation and property owners or occupants may be ticketed. In such cases, the Village will have the sidewalk cleared and bill the property owner.



