New Detour Routes In Effect In Village Of Milford

June 19, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





New detour routes are in effect as part of an ongoing road and utilities project in the Village of Milford.



A new water main and water services are nearly complete on Union Street from Detroit to Summit Streets.



Water main construction is continuing on Summit Street near First Street. Starting this week, the final phase of the water main installation on Summit Street will take place.



Flyers will be distributed to residents near Summit Street and Union Street who may be impacted by those activities.



Storm sewer system construction is still underway on Summit Street and will continue over the next several weeks.



The Village advises that new detour routes will be in effect for the next few weeks.