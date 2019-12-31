Milford Man Charged In Truck Theft, Police Chase

December 31, 2019

Arraignment is set next week for a Milford man charged with leading police on a chase after stealing a truck.



33-year-old Jesse Ray Linn was arrested December 4th after Milford Police say he stole a 2019 Chevy Silverado from a gas station in Wixom. After the vehicle was spotted by an officer near East Buno and Childs Lake roads, the truck began to accelerate before turning into a driveway on Childs Lake Road. The driver, later identified as Linn, exited the truck and ran north. Due to fresh snowfall, officers were able to follow tracks that led to a nearby swampy area and then to a business on King Ranch Drive. An officer walking along a fence line spotted Linn hiding in some weeds and ordered him at gunpoint to stand up. He was then arrested and turned over to Wixom Police.



Court records show that Linn is facing two counts of unlawful driving away of an automobile, one for the December 4th incident and another for a separate incident November 9th. He remains lodged in the Oakland County Jail on a $50,000 bond pending a January 7th arraignment in Oakland County Circuit Court. (JK)