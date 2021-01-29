Expanded Outdoor Dining Options in Downtown Milford

January 29, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





More outdoor dining options are anticipated in Downtown Milford.



With the help of Oakland County and unanimous approval from the Milford Village Council, the Milford Downtown Development Authority was able to secure five igloos and five winterized greenhouses to help support outdoor dining this winter. Grant funds also supported around 50 heaters and propane tanks.



DDA Executive Director Ann Barnette provided an update in a recent online newsletter. She said the summer dining platforms on Main Street are being re-installed, commenting that restaurant owners did not anticipate how many people would be willing to sit outside to eat. She says people may soon see a few more igloos, firepits, heaters and bundled-up patrons while visiting downtown. Starting next week, restaurants locally and across the state can begin re-opening at 25% occupancy. Barnette noted that many retailers have expressed how grateful they are for their longtime customers and their commitment to shopping local, especially during the holidays.



Updates can be found on the Milford Facebook page. A link is provided. Facebook photo.