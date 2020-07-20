Two Construction Projects Occurring In Milford

July 20, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A pair of construction projects may cause Milford residents and commuters to find alternative routes next week.



Work is resuming on Peters Road in the Village. Placement of concrete sidewalk, curb and gutter, and drive approaches will continue through the week. Following concrete operations, asphalt paving and restoration will begin. Peters Road will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the project. Residents will still have access, but are being asked to avoid driving through the active construction work area if possible.



Elsewhere in Milford, contractors working for the railroad will be completing repairs all week to the crossing at North Milford Road and Summit Street. Work is expected to wrap up on Friday. The posted detour route will be via Commerce and Highland Avenue. Dates and timelines are all weather permitting, and drivers are being asked to drive with caution and avoid cell phone use through work zones, as workers will be present.