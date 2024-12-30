Man Charged After Shooting At Family Due In Court

December 30, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An Oceola Township man facing multiple charges for shooting multiple rounds at his wife and children as they tried to leave home is due back in court next week.



43-year-old Mikel Patrick-James Brouner faces 11 charges that include discharging a firearm at a building, felony firearms, assault with a dangerous weapon, 4th degree child abuse, and possessing weapons under the influence.



Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies were called out to the family’s residence on Fisher Court at around noon on December 8th.



The Office said Brouner fired several shots while standing in front of his wife's vehicle as she was attempting to back out of the driveway with their children. The Sheriff’s Office said further investigation revealed that the man had previously fired rounds inside of the house - with one of the rounds traveling through a wall into an adjacent room near where one of the children were sitting.



The wife and the children were eventually able to leave the house unharmed.



Once deputies arrived, Brouner continued to fire additional rounds inside. The Livingston Regional Swat Team and Crisis Negotiation Team made contact with him and he eventually surrendered.



A $500,000 cash or surety bond was set.



Brouner is due back in court for a probable cause conference January 7th before 53rd District Court Judge Shauna Murphy.