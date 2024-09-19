Mike Rogers To Hold Town Hall With Seniors In Oakland County

September 19, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate Mike Rogers will hold a town hall on Friday to discuss pressing issues facing senior citizens in Michigan.



Rogers, a former Congressman and Howell native, will host the event in Troy at 6pm Friday. Some issues to be covered include prescription drug costs, rising costs for gas and groceries, and protecting Social Security.



Those interested in attending should RSVP for the address.



RSVP to Kate DeTurk at kdeturk@rogersforsenate.com or 260-498-9714.