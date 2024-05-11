State Rep. Mueller To Host Coffee Hour Monday

May 11, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local lawmaker will be meeting with constituents and stakeholders this coming week.



State Representative Mike Mueller is inviting residents to stop by and visit with him during a coffee hour on Monday in Mundy Township.



Local office hours are an opportunity for residents to meet face-to-face with the Linden Republican to share their thoughts, questions, and concerns.



The meetings are open to the public, and no appointment is necessary to attend.



Mueller will be available from 10:30am to noon on Monday at the Mundy Township Senior and Enrichment Center, 3478 Mundy Ave., in Swartz Creek.



Mueller represents the 72nd House District, which spans Fenton, Fenton Township, Linden, and portions of Grand Blanc and Mundy townships in Genesee County. It also includes the village of Holly and the townships of Holly and Rose in Oakland County and Livingston County’s Tyrone Township.