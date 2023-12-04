Michiganders Can Access Free Weekly Credit Reports

December 4, 2023

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com



With tax season approaching, finances are on the top of many people’s minds.



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding residents that they can get their financial information online.



Nessel says you can get free weekly credit reports from each of the three main credit reporting agencies: Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.



The free weekly credit report program was initiated in 2020 after the pandemic put many people’s finances in dire straits.



Following a pair of extensions, the program has now been made permanent.



The Attorney General says “Staying Alert is the best way to protect yourself and take action quickly when fraud is suspected.”