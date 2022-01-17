Michigan Works! Southeast Hosting Large Career Showcase Fair

January 17, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Adult job seekers and students alike can now register for what is being touted as the region’s largest career exploration and hiring event.



Michigan Works! Southeast, along with the Southern Michigan Center for Science & Industry are holding the Careers of Today and Tomorrow event on May 12th. Michigan Works! Southeast Executive Director Shamar Herron said, in a release, that this is an innovation on career fairs that will be an opportunity for individuals to learn about growing industries in the region as well as a chance for businesses to satisfy their immediate and future employment needs.



The morning session will be for students to explore in-demand occupations in leading industries like advanced manufacturing, engineering, construction, energy, health care, transportation and more. The afternoon session will be for adult job seekers looking to find immediate work.



For more information, or to register as a job seeker, student, educator, or business, visit www.mwse.org/ct2