Michigan Water & Wastewater Professionals Week Begins Today

December 11, 2023

Dan Martin / news@WHMI.com



Water and Wastewater professionals week begins Monday in Michigan.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced in a press release that Michigan's water and wastewater professionals are being honored between 12/11/23 and 12/17/23.



Whitmer proclaimed that "it takes thousands of water professionals working behind the scenes to keep Michigan's taps flowing, toilets flushing, and rivers and lakes safe for wildlife."



This week celebrates the efforts of the highly trained and certified operators, technicians, and other specialists working in the state's water infrastructure.



Michigan has more than 4,600 drinking water operators, 1,700 municipal wastewater operators, and 1,600 industrial wastewater operators...as well as nearly 16,000 industrial and construction/soil erosion storm operators.



For additional information visit the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy website (EGLE), provided below.