State Treasury Offers Assistance To Late Taxpayers

April 27, 2022

By Jessica Mathews





Livingston County residents who missed the annual tax filing deadline still have options.



The Michigan Department of Treasury says taxpayers who missed the April 18th state individual income tax filing deadline last week have options for filing a late return.



The Treasury recommends past-due tax filers consider filing a return to claim an outstanding refund and filing to avoid interest and penalties.



The state advises that taxpayers risk losing their state income tax refund if they don't file a return within four years from the due date of the original return.



Taxpayers who receive a final tax bill and are unable to pay the entire amount owed can consider requesting a penalty waiver or making monthly payments through an installment agreement.



State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks says if someone has an outstanding tax debt and cannot make full payment, they will work with them on payment options. She said their goal is to help taxpayers limit interest charges and late payment penalties.



