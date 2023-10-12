Onaway Spruce Becomes State Of Michigan's 36th Christmas Tree

October 12, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An Onaway spruce will become the State of Michigan’s 36th Christmas tree.



The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget selected the 60-foot spruce – which will be harvested from Onaway in Michigan's Lower Peninsula.



Onaway resident Vic Ruppert and his family donated the tree in honor of his late wife Shirley Ruppert.



The spruce will arrive in downtown Lansing to grace the Capitol lawn for the holiday season on Saturday, October 28th.



This is the first tree from Presque Isle County, and the 13th from Michigan's Lower Peninsula since an official tree began being placed at the Capitol each holiday season in 1987.



The tree will be harvested Thursday, October 26th and transported to the Capitol where local Boy Scout troops will continue the tradition of untying the tree. A crane and crew will then be used to hoist the spruce into place near the intersection of Capitol and East Michigan avenues. Once in place, the City of Lansing's forestry team will prepare the tree for the lighting scheme and decorations.



The entire journey culminates with a tree lighting ceremony Friday, November 17th at the 39th Annual Silver Bells in the City celebration.



Rain or shine, dignitaries will flip the switch that turns on thousands of twinkling lights at approximately 7:30pm.



As one of Michigan's premiere holiday events, Silver Bells includes an electric light parade featuring more than 70 entries decked out with thousands of lights, high school marching bands, horse-drawn carriages, and the arrival of Santa Claus; lighting of the state tree; community sing; and drone holiday light show. The event concludes with a fireworks display over the Capitol.