Fowlerville Educator In America's Favorite Teacher Contest

May 9, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Community members are encouraged to vote for a local teacher as part of a national contest.



Michelle Spisz, a local educator at Fowlerville Junior High, is currently in the Reader’s Digest America's Favorite Teacher contest.



Spisz is an 8th Grade Science Educator, Fowlerville Education Association Vice-President, Yearbook Adviser, and Reaching Higher Instructor.



The contest started last month and included an estimated 73,000 educators across the United States. Educators had to put a small description, photos, and answer three questions: What is your favorite part of being an educator? Tell us about your most memorable teaching experience, and What would you do with the $25,000?



Educators compete to appear in Reader's Digest, win a trip to Hawaii, and take home $25,000.



Jade Huffman and Michelle Spisz were initially in the contest and worked to get to the top of their respective group. After several weeks of voting, the initial 672 groups were narrowed down to the Quarter-Finalists or the top 1%.



64 new groups were formed and Spisz is currently grouped with 10 other educators.



To advance to the semi-final round, Spisz needs to reach first in her group by Thursday, May 16th at 7pm.



Community members are encouraged to share her link and vote daily online as part of the contest. That link is provided.



Meanwhile, Spisz is well known throughout the community for her work both in and out of the classroom. She was previously featured in a heartwarming story on WHMI for mentoring and helping a teenager who went from homeless to college-bound within a few months. The link to that story is also provided.