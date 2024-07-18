MI Unemployment Up Slightly in June

July 18, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose by two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 4.1 percent during June, according to data released today by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.



Employment receded by 9,000 over the month, while unemployment rose by 8,000, resulting in an essentially unchanged workforce in June.



“Michigan’s unemployment rate increased for the first time in 2024 and matched the U.S. rate of 4.1 percent,” said Wayne Rourke, labor market information director for the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics. “The labor force and payroll jobs remained stable in June.”



The national unemployment rate increased by 0.1 percentage points to 4.1 percent during June, matching Michigan’s jobless rate. Over the year, the U.S. unemployment rate rose by half a percentage point. The statewide rate advanced by 0.4 percentage points since June 2023.



Labor force trends and highlights



· After four months with the jobless rate being at 3.9 percent, Michigan’s rate rose during June, matching the national rate for the third time in 2024.



· Michigan’s total workforce was unchanged over the month, while the national labor force level edged up by 0.2 percent.



· The statewide employment total rose by 0.4 percent over the year, while employment in the U.S. advanced by 0.1 percent since June 2023.



· Michigan’s 2024 second quarter average jobless rate of 3.9 percent was unchanged since the first quarter of 2024.



· The June statewide labor force participation rate was stable at 62.3 percent for the fourth consecutive month. Michigan’s employment-population ratio decreased by one-tenth of a percentage point to 59.8 percent during June.



The Detroit-Warren-Dearborn Metropolitan Statistical Area’s (MSA) seasonally adjusted unemployment rate advanced by 0.2 percentage points to 4.1 percent during June. The Detroit MSA workforce edged down by 0.1 percent over the month.



The unemployment rate in the Detroit metro area advanced by 0.7 percentage points over the year. Employment increased by 3,000, and unemployment increased by 16,000 since June 2023.



According to the monthly survey of employers, Michigan seasonally adjusted nonfarm payroll jobs remained stable over the month at 4,507,000.



· Michigan’s professional and business services and private education and health services sectors recorded modest job gains this month, with each industry adding 2,000 jobs in June.



· Monthly job losses were led by the manufacturing (-3,000) industry.



· Michigan seasonally adjusted total nonfarm payroll jobs rose by 36,000, or 0.8 percent, over the year.



· The most significant over-the-year numerical industry job gains occurred in government (+21,000) and private education and health services (+17,000).



· On a percentage basis, the state’s construction sector saw the most notable industry employment gain over the year (+7.6 percent).



