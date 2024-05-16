MI Jobless Rate Stays Constant in April

May 16, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate remained at 3.9 percent for the third consecutive month during April, according to data released today by the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics. Employment and unemployment in the state both rose over the month, resulting in a workforce increase of 4,000 since March.



“Michigan’s jobless rate demonstrated little fluctuation during the first four months of 2024, staying at or below 4.0 percent,” said Wayne Rourke, labor market information director for Michigan’s Center for Data and Analytics.



“Nonfarm jobs rose by 37,000 since the start of 2024.”



The national jobless rate edged up by 0.1 percentage points to 3.9 percent over the month, matching the state rate in April. Over the year, the U.S. unemployment rate increased by 0.5 percentage points, while Michigan’s rate rose by 0.3 percentage points since April 2023.



Labor force trends and highlights:



• The statewide over-the-month minor workforce gain of 0.1 percent matched the labor force gain seen nationally.



• Over the year, total employment in the state advanced by 1.1 percent, an increase substantially larger than the employment addition in the U.S. (+0.3 percent).



• The April statewide labor force participation rate remained constant at 62.3 percent over the month. Michigan’s employment-population ratio was also stable, staying at 59.9 percent since March.



The Detroit-Warren-Dearborn Metropolitan Statistical Area’s (MSA) seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 3.8 percent in April. The region’s labor force increased by 2,000 since March.



The Detroit MSA jobless rate advanced by 0.6 percentage points over the year. Employment rose by 25,000 and unemployment rose by 15,000 since April 2023.



According to the monthly survey of employers, Michigan seasonally adjusted nonfarm payroll jobs increased by 15,000, or 0.3 percent, over the month. Comparable to trends seen last month, employment growth during April was primarily driven by job additions within Michigan’s construction industry.



Industry employment trends and highlights:



• Michigan total nonfarm jobs increased for the third consecutive month during April, with employment rising by 37,000, or 0.8 percent, since January.



• The state’s construction and professional and business services sectors recorded the largest numerical job gains this month, with each industry adding 4,000 jobs in April.



• Michigan seasonally adjusted total nonfarm payroll jobs rose by 40,000, or 0.9 percent, over the year.



• The most significant over-the-year numerical industry job gains occurred in the state’s government (+23,000) and private education and health services (+17,000) sectors.



• On a percentage basis, the state’s construction sector saw the most notable industry employment gain over the year (+8.5 percent).



For more detailed information, including data tables, click on the attachment below.