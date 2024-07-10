MI Education Budget Guarantees Free Breakfast, Lunches for Public School Students

July 10, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer says the newly passed education budget for next school year will continue providing universally-free breakfast and lunch to Michigan’s 1.4 million public school students throughout the school year.



“As a parent, I remember the chaos of weekday mornings when you’re just trying to get your kids out the door and off to school on time,” said Governor Whitmer. “In the budget for next school year, we are reducing that burden on Michigan families by providing free breakfast and lunch for every student throughout the school year and over the summer too. Free school meals save parents $850 per year per kid and valuable time every morning. When students are fed, they can focus better in class. Let’s keep working together to feed our kids and ensure every family has the support they need to thrive.”



“As a dad of three, I know how important it is for my children to be able to focus on learning and growing at school, just like every parent.” said Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist II. “That’s why Governor Whitmer and I have continued to fight for Michigan’s students, ensuring all 1.4 million of them get free breakfast and lunch during the school year. We’ll continue to fight for Michigan’s students all year long.”



The FY25 budget allocates funding to ensure that free school breakfasts and lunches throughout the school year will continue to be available to students next year. It is projected that Michigan schools will have served 76.3 million breakfasts and 135.6 million lunches to students throughout the 2023-2024 school year.



Since taking office, Governor Whitmer has continued to fight for students, making sure everyone has the support and resources they need to succeed in our schools. By guaranteeing free school breakfast and lunch to students in the FY25 budget, Governor Whitmer is alleviating the financial burden on Michigan’s families and ensuring students can focus on learning.