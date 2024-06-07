MI Business Groups Oppose AG's Fossil Fuels Lawsuit

June 7, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Michigan Chamber of Commerce fires off a letter expressing disappointment and strong opposition to the announced intent by Attorney General Dana Nessel to sue the fossil fuels industry.



"This dangerous and inappropriate use of a state office to attack and demonize Michigan businesses would have a negative and chilling effect on the state’s entire economy. Every business and household in this state relies upon access to affordable and reliable energy. Our healthcare system, building and construction sector, and manufacturing supply chains all succeed or fail based on this fundamental truth. The actions by the Attorney General are not in line with those realities, nor are they in line with our state’s goals of growing our population, increasing access to affordable housing and childcare, or growing high-income and knowledge-based jobs," according to a press release.



"This approach by the Attorney General to leverage taxpayer resources for the sole purpose of what amounts to nothing more than jumping on a partisan bandwagon to inappropriately single out one industry for political gain. Courts from across the country have questioned the logic and standing of lawsuits that attempt to specify and discriminate against certain businesses or business sectors surrounding global climate change. Indeed, the overarching question from many of these courts seems to be whether such ill-posited attempts to seek damages against private companies based on little or no legal backing in any way serves the public interest."



"It is additionally problematic the Attorney General is attempting to pursue this litigation by the way of a request for proposal to private trial attorneys, who stand to benefit in the form of massive financial awards through this contingency-fee structure. This is money that will provide no benefit taxpayers but only enrich a select few who curry the favor of the Attorney General herself."



"It is troubling that the Attorney General would attack Michigan’s ability to retain and grow jobs on a global scale. We call on the Attorney General to end this frivolous effort to target and stigmatize an industry critical to our state’s ability to thrive and compete both nationally and globally."