MHOG Denies Padnos Hook-Up

September 24, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A local water utility has voted against providing service to a proposed industrial shredding facility in Howell.



The Marion, Howell, Oceola, and Genoa (MHOG) Water Authority this week voted 7-1 against allowing Padnos Iron and Metal to hook up to its system. Padnos is seeking to install an industrial shredder at the site, which has drawn strong opposition from the community and the group Protect Livingston. Protect Livingston is alleging the shredder will not actually be covered and does not comply with a court settlement or the City’s zoning ordinance, which requires a fully enclosed building.



At Thursday’s meeting of the Marion Township Board of Trustees, Supervisor Bob Hanvey alluded to that playing a part in the Water Authority’s decision. He told WHMI, “My understanding is that the current structure, as proposed, will not have a real ceiling on it. They told us last night at the MHOG meeting that they’re gonna be using about 18,000 gallons of water a day, and most of it is gonna turn into steam, and the steam’s gonna go out. And I don’t know what materials are going to be associated with it when it escapes from the plant. So those were issues we felt worth denying the MHOG water.”



Hanvey said that at the MHOG meeting, Genoa Township was very adamant that they had an agreement that required the City to provide sewer and water to people in the area that was annexed, or in this case transferred, and that the Padnos people were doing some tap dancing with what the word “provide” means. With the vote then going against Padnos, the Supervisor said they don’t know what’s going to happen next. Padnos’ representatives were said to have asked when the Water Authority’s minutes for the meeting would posted, leading to speculation that they may be filing a lawsuit.