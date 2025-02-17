Metroparks Launch New Series “Tips From A Park Parent”

February 17, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Park parents - it’s time to spill your secrets!



The Huron-Clinton Metroparks have launched a brand-new content series “Tips From a Park Parent” – Your Ultimate Guide to Outdoor Adventures with Kids. It will feature various tips and tricks to navigating the outdoors with children from real parents and park-goers to help make the outdoors fun - no matter what the weather.



Officials say whether you’re a seasoned trailblazer or just figuring out how to keep little explorers entertained in the great outdoors, the series will be packed with real advice from real parents who’ve mastered the art of outdoor fun.



The tips will be shared on the Metroparks social media accounts and blog posts.



The Metroparks are looking for parents to submit their own tips, tricks, and hacks for a chance to be featured and win prizes. Currently, tips for the cold weather season are being sought.



The deadline to submit is February 20th. Winners will be contacted by February 24th.



The prize is a Metroparks Seasonal Swag Bag or a 2025 Annual Vehicle Pass.