Metroparks Gear Up For Fall Family Fun

September 19, 2019

With the end of summer approaching, a pair of local Huron-Clinton Metroparks are gearing up for an autumn season full of family activities. In addition to hiking and biking trails twisting through the changing fall foliage, a variety of seasonal events are being scheduled at Kensington Metropark and Hudson Mills Metropark.



Every day in October, visitors at Kensington can take a hayride out to a pumpkin patch to pick a pumpkin. Pumpkin carving parties will additionally take place at each park, complete with cider and donuts. Parents are invited to bring their younger children out, dressed up in their costumes, for early trick-or-treating with Trick-or Treat Along the Trail at the nature center. The Fab Fall Color Walk will take place in early October at Kensington. Participants will be given a t-shirt, then walk the trails to several different stations where they will be blasted with non-toxic colored powder and leave looking like a fall tree. A towel to sit on in the car after the event is recommended. People concerned about a zombie outbreak can come out and learn skills vital to surviving a zombie apocalypse, like shelter building and fire making on October 26th at Kensington.



A Metropark vehicle entry permit is required for entering any Metropark, and some of these events require an additional fee and advanced registration. For more information on all the fall activities happening at each Metropark, visit www.metroparks.com/fallfun. (MK)