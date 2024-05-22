Mental Health Rally On Lawn At Howell Carnegie Library Thursday

May 22, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





May is Mental Health Awareness Month and community members are encouraged to gather for a rally in downtown Howell tomorrow.



The “Be Kind to Your Mind Mental Health Rally” will take place on Thursday from 4-5pm on the lawn of the Howell Carnegie District Library to raise awareness and reduce stigma regarding mental health.



Speakers, including those with lived experience, and agencies will be on hand with resources and freebies. Therapy dogs will be onsite as well.



The rally is being hosted by the Livingston County Mental Health Awareness Workgroup of the Human Service Collaborative Body.



It’s a partnership of local agencies and community members that works to increase understanding and awareness about mental health and mental wellness in order to develop a suicide prevention program for Livingston County. The group works together to expand the understanding, awareness, and compassion for individuals with mental health needs within the community.



Other events are taking place locally as part of Mental Health Awareness Month. Details are in the attached release.