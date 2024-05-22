Howell & Brighton to Stage Memorial Day Parades, Other Activities

May 22, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





The cities of Brighton and Howell will stage a number of activities to honor the special occasion on Memorial Day this coming Monday. In Brighton the events will begin with a parade at 10 am, with the Brighton High School Marching Band playing patriotic songs.



The parade will begin at the high school parking lot and then proceed down West Main Street, ending at the Mill Pond. At that point ceremonies will take place at the AMP and at the Veterans Memorial featuring a number of speakers. There will also be the traditional laying of the wreath to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of freedom in America and around the world.



Howell will also hold its annual Memorial Day parade on Monday, co-sponsored by the city and American Legion Post #141. Staging will take place at 9:30 am at the First Presbyterian Church and the Howell Carnegie Library on West Grand River, and the parade will take place at 10 am.



There will be stops at the library memorial and historic Livingston County Courthouse. Those will be followed by an appropriate ceremony honoring war dead at Lakeview Cemetery, with a luncheon at the American Legion Post concluding the day’s activities.