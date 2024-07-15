MDHHS Reports 6th Measles Case This Year

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new case of measles has been identified in Macomb County and the state says vaccinations are strongly recommended.





Press Release:



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Macomb County Health Department (MCHD) are reporting a recently identified case of measles in a Macomb County child – the state’s sixth case to date in 2024. The child was diagnosed on July 3. The child’s exposure to measles is being investigated. There is no known international travel associated with this case.



“Preventing measles is simple – all residents should get vaccinated to prevent this disease,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. “Vaccination can prevent illness and provide peace of mind in case you or your family member is exposed. As we get ready for back-to-school season, now is a great time to check with your health care provider to make sure you are current with all your vaccines.”



Michigan residents can contact their health care provider or visit their local health department for additional information on ways to obtain the vaccine and schedule an appointment. Children eligible for the Vaccines for Children program may receive the vaccine from a provider enrolled in that program.



MDHHS and MCHD are also alerting the public to the possibility of exposures from this case in parts of Southeast Michigan, from June 24 through July 2. Because the measles virus can stay in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area, individuals who were present at the following places may have been exposed:



-Motel 6, 8300 Chicago Road, Warren, June 26.

-Children’s Hospital of Michigan Troy Emergency Room, 350 W. Big Beaver Road, Troy, June 30, from 1:30 to 4 p.m.



MCHD is currently conducting contact tracing to identify other exposure sites within this time frame. Exposed staff members at the Motel 6 and Children’s Hospital locations have been notified and are undergoing health monitoring by the local health departments.



If you believe you were exposed at one of these locations, contact your health care provider or MCHD at 586-783-8190 for vaccination information and health guidance. In addition, anyone potentially exposed should monitor for symptoms such as fever, respiratory illness or rash for 21 days. If symptoms develop call ahead before visiting a doctor, urgent care or emergency room so they can take precautions to avoid exposing others.



