MDOT Lifts Traffic Restrictions To Ease Memorial Day Travel

May 23, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





MDOT is removing orange barrels and other traffic restrictions on road and bridge projects wherever possible this weekend to help ease delays for Memorial Day travelers.



AAA estimates more than 1.3 million Michiganders are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home during the holiday weekend - a 4% increase from last year and the second-highest forecast since 2000, when AAA began tracking holiday traffic.



Beginning at 3pm Friday and continuing until 6am Tuesday, 85 out of 154 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed.



While motorists will see suspended operations in most MDOT work zones for the weekend, drivers are advised that equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures.



Motorists are reminded to follow all posted signs and speed limits in work zones and be patient.



MDOT Communications Representative for the Metro Region Diane Cross tells WHMI there will be a little reprieve for the holiday weekend but cautions it will be a short break with orange barrels returning on Tuesday morning.



Cross said it’s going to be a busy summer and they recognize that construction is happening everywhere and it’s rough but reminds “we all drive those same roads”. She noted roads have been in bad shape for years and they’ve been “putting band-aids on areas that need surgery” – adding funding is not forever and it’s available now so they’re using it.



When it comes to projects in the WHMI listening area this holiday weekend, Cross said the I-96 Flex Route project from Kent Lake Road to I-275 will still be down to two lanes in each direction because half the roadway is torn up so can’t change. The same goes for the I-696 project, which will have two lanes open in each direction.



For I-275, Cross says that’s been pretty rough for the past couple of weeks because it’s been down to one lane and they will pull that off for the holiday weekend.



Cross says most projects will return Tuesday morning so motorists shouldn’t be surprised and really need to prepare before they head out and plan to leave early.



Up-to-date information is available on MDOT’s Mi Drive website. That link is provided, along with a list of work zones that will remain active or have lane restrictions during Memorial Day weekend.