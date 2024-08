Traffic Advisory For M-14 Near I-275

August 13, 2024

Beginning 5am on Wednesday lasting through late August, both eastbound and westbound M-14 will have the left lane closed - leaving only two lanes open for repairs to a railroad bridge.



The specific locations are on eastbound M-14 from Beck to I-275 and westbound M-14 from I-275 to Sheldon Road.