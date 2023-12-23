Ramp Closure This Coming Wednesday & Thursday Nights

December 23, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Michigan Department of Transportation has issued a travel advisory for Livingston County next week.



The westbound Grand River ramp to westbound I-96 in the Brighton area will have a nightly ramp closure for maintenance.



MDOT says a portable changeable message sign will display messages to inform motorists of the work.



The closure is scheduled from 9pm to 6am on Wednesday, December 27th and Thursday, December 28th.