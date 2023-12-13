MDOT Encourages Aviation Enthusiasts to Enter National Art Contest

December 13, 2023

Dan Martin / news@WHMI.com



The Michigan Department of Transportation is reaching out to young aviation aficionados.



If your child likes airplanes, helicopters, and hot air balloons, and also enjoys drawing, painting or coloring, they may want to participate in the International Aviation Art Contest-sponsored by the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI).



Children between the ages of 6 and 17 are invited to combine art and aviation in the contest. Entries are judged in three classes according to age and at least in part for its creative use of the theme, "Air Sports for a Peaceful World."



Winners will receive recognition from their state. The top three entries in each age group will be forwarded to Washington, D.C., to be judged in the national competition.



Since 1989, the FAI has sponsored the International Aviation Art Contest to challenge young people to illustrate the importance of aviation through art.



Demonstrating the impact of aeronautics through an interactive, fun medium such as art motivates youth of all ages to become more familiar with aeronautics, engineering and science. The U.S. portion of the contest is sanctioned by the National Aeronautic Association (NAA), managed by the National Association of State Aviation Officials (NASAO).



For contest rules and more information, please visit the International Aviation Art Contest website at the provided link.



All Michigan entries must be received by Jan. 9, 2024 and sent to:

Karin Palmer

MDOT Office of Aeronautics

2700 Port Lansing Road

Lansing, MI 48906

PalmerK5@Michigan.gov