MDOT Cancels Overnight Work on NB US 23 at I-96

May 16, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



MDOT has cancelled overnight truss/sign installation scheduled Thursday night along northbound U.S. 23, with plans to reschedule at a later date.



Northbound US-23 was to be closed intermittently at Grand River Avenue. The northbound U.S. 23 ramp to eastbound I-96 also was supposed to close.



Closures scheduled for next week still include:



Southbound U.S. 23 closed intermittently from Spencer Road to I-96 from 11pm Wednesday, May 22nd to 5am Friday, May 24th.



The southbound U.S. 23 ramp to westbound I-96 closed from 9pm Wednesday, May 22nd to 5am Thursday, May 23rd. Traffic will be detoured via eastbound I-96 and Kensington Road to westbound I-96.



The eastbound I-96 ramp to southbound U.S. 23 will be closed from 9pm Thursday, May 23rd to 5am Friday, May 24th. Traffic will be detoured via Kensington Road and westbound I-96 to southbound U.S. 23.