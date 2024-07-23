MDOT Announces Updates For I-96 Flex Route Project

July 23, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





MDOT has announced some changes with the I-96 Flex Route project this weekend.



The rebuilding of westbound I-96 between I-275 and Kent Lake Road continues with traffic sharing two lanes in each direction on the original eastbound side of I-96. Crews have worked around some ramps in order to keep them open, and now must close a lane and some to fill in the missing pieces.



MDOT advises that beginning at 6am this Saturday, July 27th, the following closures and re-openings will occur:



-Westbound I-96 will have one lane open from I-275 to Kent Lake Road for lane striping between 6 a.m. and noon.



-The westbound I-96 ramp to Novi Road will close through October. (The Novi Roads ramps to westbound I-96 remains closed until October.)



-The westbound I-96 ramp to Kent Lake Road will close through October. (The Kent Lake Road ramp to westbound I-96 is open.)



-The westbound I-96 ramp to Beck Road will open. (The Beck Road ramp to westbound I-96 remains closed until October.)





Status of other ramps:



-The westbound I-96 ramp to Wixom Road is open.



-The Wixom Road ramp to westbound I-96 is open.



-The westbound I-96 ramp to Milford Road is closed until October.



-The Milford Road ramp to westbound I-96 is closed.



-The eastbound/southbound M-5 ramp to westbound I-96 remains closed until October.



-The westbound I-696 connector ramp to westbound I-96 remains open with one lane through October.



-The northbound I-275 ramp to westbound I-96 remains open with one ramp lane available.



Construction is expected to be completed in October.