Submit Wild Turkey Brood Sightings To MDNR

August 20, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Area residents and others across the state have until the end of the month to report wild turkey sightings to the MDNR.



The DNR is asking for help from the public in monitoring turkey populations by participating in the annual wild turkey brood survey.



Through August 31st, people are encouraged to watch for turkey hens with young, known as a brood, or any other turkeys, and fill out the survey. It consists of seven short questions to help better understand how turkey populations are doing in Michigan.



The more participation and reports the DNR gets, it says the better the data will be.



The Michigan wild turkey brood survey is part of a multi-state survey supported by the National Wild Turkey Federation.



A link to the survey is provided.



Photos: DNR & WHMI's Dan Martin