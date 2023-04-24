Prescribed Burn In Hamburg Township

April 24, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Prescribed burns took place in four counties today, including Livingston.



Prescribed burns are one way the Michigan Department of Natural Resources keeps lands and forests healthy. The burns help control invasive species, create critical habitat for wildlife, and help the state’s forests and grasslands grow.



Prescribed burns are conducted by highly trained DNR personnel in designated state-managed areas during appropriate weather conditions and in cooperation with the proper authorities and local units of government.



In Livingston County, a prescribed burn for 12 acres in Hamburg Township began around noon. Others were conducted in Barry, Bay, and Kalamazoo Counties.



The DNR noted that public safety is a top priority during all prescribed burns, which sometimes are canceled at the last minute due to careful monitoring of weather and wind conditions.