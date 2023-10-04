Calling 2024 Michigan State Park Photo Ambassadors

October 4, 2023

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





If you enjoy taking nature photos and sharing your work with others, the Department of Natural Resources has an opportunity for you.



It’s time to grab your camera and get ready to visit Michigan’s many State Parks. The D-N-R is seeking applications for its 2024 state park photo ambassadors.



Applications are being accepted through October 8th.



Photo ambassadors take photos of Michigan's outdoors that are shared on state park social media pages. They also have the chance for their photos to be used in DNR promotional materials. In exchange for 6 to 8 photos quarterly and posting about state parks, volunteer ambassadors will get free swag from Michigan’s State Parks.



A link to the application is provided.