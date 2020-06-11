Free Summer Fishing Weekend This Saturday & Sunday

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County residents and others across the state are being encouraged to grab a fishing rod and enjoy some time outdoors this Saturday and Sunday.



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources 2020 Free Fishing Weekend for summer provides two full days when everyone can fish without a license, although all other fishing regulations still apply. During free fishing weekends, the MDNR waives the Recreation Passport fee normally required for entry into Michigan’s 103 state parks and recreation areas and boating access sites. However, the Passport has been suspended until further notice. Residents and out-of-state visitors can enjoy fishing on both inland and Great Lakes' waters for all species of fish. The DNR website notes that the Brighton Recreation Area is interspersed with a number of attractive lakes while the Pinckney Recreation Area is known for its extensive trail system and chain of excellent fishing lakes. Also in the local area are Island Lake Recreation Area and the Proud Lake Recreation Area.



DNR Fisheries Division Chief Jim Dexter says being outdoors and enjoying Michigan’s world class fisheries never gets old and they encourage families to plan a day or two of fishing together. Officials remind people to practice proper social distancing from people who don’t live in the same household, which is at least six feet.



More information can be found through the web link provided. The site also features printable certificates to celebrate a child catching their first fish. Facebook photo.