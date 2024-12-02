MDHHS Urges Flu Vaccine During Holiday Season

December 2, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Receiving an annual flu vaccine is the most effective way to prevent the flu. As part of National Influenza Vaccination Week, Dec. 2-6, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging everyone to get their flu vaccine if they have not already done so.



By getting the flu vaccine now, families will protect themselves and their loved ones against the flu during the holiday season, and throughout the duration of the flu season.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends annual influenza vaccination for all individuals ages 6 months and older with rare exceptions. Some children 6 months through 8 years old may need an additional dose.



Vaccination is especially crucial for individuals at increased risk of severe flu complications, such as those who are pregnant, older adults and young children. Each year, millions of children in the U.S. contract the flu, leading to thousands being hospitalized. Persons who are pregnant are also at increased risk for serious flu-related issues.



It takes about two weeks after the flu vaccine is administered before the body builds up enough immunity to protect from severe illness from the flu. To ensure protection over the holidays, individuals should get their vaccine now to protect themselves before flu activity peaks in Michigan.



To help protect themselves from other respiratory viruses, MDHHS also recommends getting the COVID-19 and RSV vaccines. All three of these vaccines can be given at the same time.



“The flu season is unpredictable, and we do not want to underestimate the impact the virus can have on the health of our family members,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive.



“National Influenza Vaccination Week creates awareness about the importance of the flu vaccine and serves as a reminder to get the flu vaccine for those who have not done so yet this season. Getting vaccinated against the flu decreases your chances of severe outcomes including hospitalization.”



Data reported to MDHHS shows a yearly decline in seasonal flu vaccine coverage among people in Michigan since the 2020-21 flu season. Coverage was 34% for the 2020-21 season, compared to 26% in 2023-24. Vaccination against influenza is crucial for controlling the spread of respiratory illnesses in communities and reducing the risk of severe disease and hospitalizations.



Year Flu Vaccine Coverage

2019-20 31.6%

2020-21 34.3%

2021-22 30.5%

2022-23 29.1%

2023-24 26.6%



Flu vaccines are widely available now at local health departments, physician offices and pharmacies around the state. To find a vaccine location near you, visit Vaccine Finder linked below.