Marr Road Railroad Crossing Closed Through Weekend

July 26, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A railroad crossing in Howell Township will remain closed through the weekend.



Crews with Great Lakes Central Railroad are doing grade repairs at the Marr Road crossing, located about a quarter-mile west of Oak Grove Road.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that the Marr Road crossing will not be open until Monday afternoon.