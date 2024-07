Marr Road Rail Crossing Closed for Grading Next Week

July 20, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Another rail crossing closure in Howell Township next week.



Crews with Great Lakes Central Railroad will be doing grade repairs at the Marr Road crossing beginning Monday. That's about a quarter-mile west of Oak Grove Road.



Livingston County Road Commission says drivers in the area should see signs that Marr Road will be closed at that rail crossing through Friday.