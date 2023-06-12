Limestone Work On Marr Road This Week

June 12, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Another limestone project is getting underway in Howell Township starting today.



Marr Road will be closed between Burkhart Road and Indian Camp Trail through Thursday this week.



Crews will be placing limestone on the roadway, weather permitting. The application helps with dust control and preserves the road surface.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that Marr Road will be closed to thru-traffic – only local traffic will be permitted.