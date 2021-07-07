2021 Margaret Starkey Scholarship Winners Announced

July 7, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Three area students have been named recipients of the Margaret Starkey Scholarship Award.



Every year, the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation seeks nominations from employers for non-traditional students who are working while advancing their education. The scholarship is named in honor of chamber employee Margaret Starkey, who was known for “running the show” at the chamber before there was an executive director or president. She remained on as an executive assistant and continued doing the chamber’s books from her home, even after retirement. This year’s $1,500 award recipients are those who the Foundation feels best exemplifies Starkey’s qualities of dedication, enthusiasm, community service, and attention to detail.



Michelle Bouton works at Hatch Stamping Company and is known by her employer to be very self-motivated, has a great attitude, and is a great team player. Her enrollment in welding classes makes her an even bigger asset to the company.



Amber Carnahan works at the Howell Carnegie District Library. She is known for her welcoming demeanor, excellent customer service, and generosity with her time. Carnahan is a grad student at Wayne State, pursing a master’s degree in Library and Informational Services.



The third award recipient is Amelia Ritter of the Livingston County Convention and Visitors Bureau. Ritter is known for always pushing herself to work harder while maintaining a positive and caring attitude. She handles much of the Bureau’s social media and marketing campaigns, and has tripled website traffic in her first year.