Man Killed After Dispute with Oakland Deputy in Highland Township

March 22, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



One person is dead after a shooting earlier today involving an Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy in Highland Township.



Police say shots were fired Wednesday morning in the Prestwick Village Golf Club neighborhood on S. Milford Road near M-59.



The entrance to Delmar Court, where the home is located, was closed as police conducted their initial investigation. The neighborhood is mostly comprised of duplex-style condominiums and single-family homes.



No official information has been released as to why the shooting occurred, but it is believed the man was killed in some kind of domestic dispute involving the Sheriff's Deputy.



Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard will update the public on the incident today at 3:00 p.m.



This story is ongoing and will be updated as information becomes available.