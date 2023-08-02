Man Found Dead in Tyrone Twp. Following Suspected Animal Attack

August 2, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A death investigation is underway by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office after deputies found a man dead from a possible animal attack in Tyrone Township.



On Wednesday August 2, at approximately 11:40 a.m. Animal Control Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were conducting a follow-up at an address in the 8000 block of Faussett Rd. in Tyrone Township.



When they arrived, Animal Control Deputies located a deceased male behind the address.



A preliminary investigation has revealed that the 68-year-old resident was located behind the residence deceased due to a possible domestic animal attack. The man's name has not yet been released.



Foul play is not suspected.



The victim was transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing for an autopsy.



Deputies were assisted on-scene by the Hartland Deerfield Fire Authority and Livingston County EMS.



This incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau.