70-year-old Man Drowns in Livingston County's Lake Chemung

August 25, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



A 70-year-old man who was with a group in a boat drowned in Lake Chemung, east of Howell in Genoa Township, Saturday evening. The man was not immediately identified. Several people have drowned this summer in Detroit Metro area lakes, and the Lake Chemung incident was just the latest.



According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the man decided to go swimming but disappeared at about 5:30 p.m. Authorities were notified by those on the boat and the Sheriff’s Office’s Underwater Search and Recovery Team was dispatched to the scene.



Divers recovered the body in over 30 feet of water at approximately 9:30 p.m. Officials say because the water was very murky, sonar and drones were also used in the search. Lake Chemung is a 1.6-mile long, 313-acre all-sports lake with a maximum depth of 70 feet.



The sheriff’s office urges people to take proper precautions when going in the water. Meanwhile, the US Dept. of Agriculture reminds people to:



Do not dive into the water.

Choose swimming areas carefully and swim only during low water conditions.

Always swim with a buddy and in supervised areas, preferably ones with a lifeguard on duty.

Always supervise children closely. ...

Avoid drinking alcohol before or during swimming or boating. ...

Know how to swim.

Heed posted warning signs.

If you’re on a boat, wear a life jacket.