Man Charged With Recording Fenton Co-Workers Enters Plea

October 30, 2019

A Grand Blanc man accused of videotaping coworkers at a Fenton eatery has entered a plea to 3 of the 26 charges against him in exchange for the remaining counts being dropped.



Police say 21-year-old Eric Andrews recorded coworkers in the employee bathroom at the Tim Horton's on Silver Lake Road in Fenton over a two year period. On Tuesday he pleaded guilty to child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime and distributing images of an unclothed person. The remaining 23 charges, including child sexually abusive activity, will be dismissed at his sentencing, which is set for November 22nd. Court records show he will serve a minimum of three years in prison.



The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit launched the investigation into Andrews. Searches of his electronic devices brought up recordings dating back to 2016. Four employees at the Tim Hortons, including two minors, were initially identified on the recordings. However, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Andrews set up cameras inside bathrooms in people's homes which led to ten additional charges. Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Potbury told WHMI that in all, there were 4 adult victims over age 18 and 3 minors under age 18. (JK)