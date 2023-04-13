Mail Stolen from Howell American Legion Post 141

April 13, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com





The American Legion Post 141 in Howell says they believe someone broke into their mailbox, opened the mail, and stole a check.



According to a Facebook post, the Legion wrote, "we know they stole a $2500 check from Humana, still trying to figure out what other items are missing. This act of thievery and vandalism has caused direct harm to the American Legion Family, Marine Corps League, and possibly other groups that are part of the Howell Veterans Organization."



The mailbox is located off premises. Post Commander Bobby Brite said all of the mail was opened.



There are reports of other thefts taking place at other businesses near the Legion Hall.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Livingston County Sheriff's Office at (517) 546-2440.