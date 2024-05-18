Mackinac Bridge Repaving Project Delayed

May 18, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The first season of a two-season repaving project on the Mackinac Bridge’s north viaduct and approach truss spans is taking longer than expected – meaning delays for holiday travelers.



The first phase was originally scheduled to be completed by May 23rd but now will not be complete until June 7th.



Citing additional patching work and an inability to field full work crews, project contractor Zenith Tech says it will not be able to meet its original completion date or re-open the bridge prior to Memorial Day as called for in the contract.



Mackinac Bridge Authority Chief Engineer Cole Cavalieri said "We have not only allowed, but strongly encouraged, the contractor to work around the clock and through weekends to get this project wrapped up ahead of the surge of traffic we expect for the holiday weekend. We know that having lane closures on the bridge for Memorial Day travel will result in delays and backups, so we ask customers to be patient and consider crossing at off-peak times."



Repaving, deck repairs, and joint repairs on the two northbound lanes of the bridge began March 25th. Traffic is being maintained with one lane open in each direction during construction.



Work was scheduled early in the year to help minimize delays to traffic and disruptions to special events on the bridge.



Weekend traffic peaks between 10am and 4pm - often resulting in traffic backups, even with all toll lanes open. Drivers should consider crossing at off-peak times or prepare for delays.



Wide-load restrictions are in place in both directions for any vehicles wider than 10 feet during construction. Wider loads will be allowed to cross once per day between 7 and 8pm Monday through Thursday, and traffic will be stopped for brief periods for those crossings.



Work will resume in late March 2025 with the repaving of the two southbound lanes. The overall project is scheduled to be completed, with all lanes re-opened, by May 22nd, 2025.



The MBA's sole source of funding is from tolls and fees collected, with all revenue used to maintain, operate, and protect the bridge. Live traffic camera views of the bridge, updates on bridge conditions, toll rates, and information on the MacPass program can found in the provided link.