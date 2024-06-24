Owosso Man Arrested On Federal Firearms Charges

An Owosso man was arrested on a criminal complaint charging him with being in possession of a short-barreled rifle in violation of federal law.



21-year-old Mack Adam Davis appeared before a federal magistrate judge in Flint and was ordered detained. His next court hearing will be a preliminary examination scheduled for July 8th.



According to the federal complaint, the Owosso Police Department responded to a report of gunfire on June 17th. As police investigated the scene, they determined that the gunfire likely originated from Davis’s bedroom. Police then obtained a search warrant for Davis’s residence, where they recovered an illegally shortened .22 caliber rifle and other firearms.



The investigation is being conducted jointly by agents of the FBI, the Owosso Police Department, and Michigan State Police. When the investigation is completed, a determination will be made whether to seek a felony indictment.